Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $449,000 in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 25.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OWL opened at $18.37 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 183.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.