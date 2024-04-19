Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

