Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after buying an additional 1,395,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 99.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 373,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Invesco Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.