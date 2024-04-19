Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 340 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $153.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.20. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $148.48 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

