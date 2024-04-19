Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 441 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

