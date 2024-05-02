Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Pool by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 22.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,885,000 after acquiring an additional 114,298 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.95. 89,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,900. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

