Concord Wealth Partners Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $113.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

