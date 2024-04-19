Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $203,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.86. The stock had a trading volume of 534,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

