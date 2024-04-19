Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $400.87 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.79. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

