Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $289.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.41 and its 200-day moving average is $250.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $306.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

