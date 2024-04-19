Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 32,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

FTSL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,214. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

