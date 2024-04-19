Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

