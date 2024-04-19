USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) PT Raised to $30.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

USAC opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.91 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.05%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $42,210,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $42,210,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 96,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $2,376,869.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,307.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,755,566 shares of company stock worth $194,685,337 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

