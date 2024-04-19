UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 0.4%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 7,327,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,060,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on PATH. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.96 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UiPath by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 51,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

