Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.53 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $9.53 billion and approximately $3.82 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,608,653,557 coins and its circulating supply is 87,608,579,705 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,610,841,547.19734 with 87,610,838,189.9046 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10749319 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,950,216.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

