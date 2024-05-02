Certuity LLC Invests $275,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after buying an additional 2,352,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.56 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

