Certuity LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in Microchip Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 145,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.