ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

