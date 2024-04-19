SOLVE Price Hits $0.0209 on Top Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $325,343.64 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002327 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

