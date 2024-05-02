Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 117,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,415,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.67.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $256.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $265.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

