Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $210.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.39.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

