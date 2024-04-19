Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $538.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $540.09 and its 200 day moving average is $471.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.38.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

