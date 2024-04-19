Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,667 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,927,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.75.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Moody’s stock opened at $374.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.62 and its 200-day moving average is $368.73. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.45 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

