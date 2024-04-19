StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

