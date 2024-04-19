Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$17.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.23.

TSE:ARE traded up C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$17.14. 154,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,827. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti acquired 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti bought 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

