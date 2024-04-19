SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

SN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 65.00.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Down 1.8 %

SN stock opened at 62.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 50.69. SharkNinja has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 65.61.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,811,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 57,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.