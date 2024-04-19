Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,206 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $263.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

