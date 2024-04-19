Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 427 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $89.79. 84,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.78.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

