Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PW stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Power REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Power REIT by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

