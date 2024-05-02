Owen LaRue LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

