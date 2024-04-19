Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.0 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 370,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 70,438 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $1,842,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $25,933,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.