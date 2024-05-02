Oder Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 691,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 115,105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 281,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 118,498 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. 1,807,880 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

