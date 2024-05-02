Oder Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 61.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at $621,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. 55,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

