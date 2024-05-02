Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $248.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $373.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

