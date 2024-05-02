Berry Wealth Group LP Makes New $348,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $182,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.32.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.88. 52,343,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,679,563. The firm has a market cap of $576.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

