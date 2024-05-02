Owen LaRue LLC Purchases 2,270 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Owen LaRue LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.6% of Owen LaRue LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 182,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 617,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 173,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. 10,154,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,312,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

