iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $156.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.22.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.