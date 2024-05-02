McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCD opened at $273.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.33.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.93.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

