Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

AGNC stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

