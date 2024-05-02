Win Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,311 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.71. 332,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.92 and its 200-day moving average is $316.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.28 and a one year high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

