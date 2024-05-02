Owen LaRue LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Owen LaRue LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Owen LaRue LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $129.85. 403,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.