Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Lessened by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.4% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 534.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. 571,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.