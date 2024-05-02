Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.72. The company had a trading volume of 430,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

