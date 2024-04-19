Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 1,674 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $271,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IVT opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.48, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,125.14%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

