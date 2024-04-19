Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $44,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,176,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

