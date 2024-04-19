Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after buying an additional 190,011 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after buying an additional 324,889 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,211,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,979,000 after buying an additional 130,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,860,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.