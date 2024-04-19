Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $118,890.96 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,318.41 or 0.99859355 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010367 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00097170 BTC.

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00202082 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134,328.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

