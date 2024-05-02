Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 81 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $489.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $374.85 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

