Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 453.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 431,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $40.87 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.