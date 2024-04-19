OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 212 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

USRT opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

